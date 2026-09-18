NSFAS opens 2027 funding applications

By Oyisa George

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has opened applications for the 2027 academic year, with the deadline set for 31 October 2026.

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela made the announcement during a media briefing on Friday, saying changes had been introduced to improve the application and funding process.

These include the direct extraction of student information from institutional systems, automated document verification and electronic document signing. The verification of student registration and banking details will also be strengthened through cooperation with the Department of Home Affairs.

Manamela said the changes were aimed at addressing challenges experienced during previous application cycles.

“These improvements are intended to make the application process simpler, faster, more secure and more responsive to students,” he said.

Funding outcomes for successful applicants are expected to be communicated in December, ahead of registration for the 2027 academic year.

Manamela urged prospective students to submit their applications early to allow sufficient time to verify their information, provide any outstanding documents and seek assistance if they encounter difficulties.

“Applying early gives you time to verify your information, to submit an outstanding document, and seek assistance if you encounter challenges,” he said.

The minister also reminded students that applying for NSFAS does not guarantee admission to a university or TVET college. Students must apply directly to their chosen institutions.

NSFAS applications are free, and students have been warned against paying anyone to submit an application on their behalf.

Photo: X/ @ButiManamela