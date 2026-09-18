Sexual violence concerns grow after alleged rape of e-hailing driver

By Staff reporter

Reverend Mawande Lugongolo of the Rev Lugongolo Foundation says sexual violence remains a serious concern that requires conversations across communities, regardless of gender.

His comments follow the alleged kidnapping and rape of an e-hailing driver, who was rescued by police in Heathfield after his family was allegedly contacted with a R4,000 ransom demand. Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.

Lugongolo says male victims of sexual violence can face stigma, particularly when it comes to expressing their emotions and seeking help.

“Sexual violence is a problem in our communities, and there is a conversation that needs to be heard by the community, regardless of gender,” he said.

He says society should create spaces where victims, including men, can speak about their experiences and access support without fear of judgement.

The adult accused appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday, while the 16-year-old accused appeared separately the following day. The matter has been postponed to Monday, September 21, for further proceedings.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it had not yet received further information from the courts regarding the matter.

The incident has also raised concerns about sexual violence and safety in the community. Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews condemned the alleged attack, describing it as a horrifying crime and an act of sexual violence.

“No person should have to endure such a traumatic experience, especially while simply trying to earn an honest living in a lawful and responsible manner,” he said.

He also commended the South African Police Service (SAPS) for securing the arrests and called for a thorough investigation and the successful prosecution of those allegedly responsible.

“Violence and criminality of this nature have no place in our communities, and those responsible must be held fully accountable for their actions,” he said.

He urged residents to continue working with SAPS, neighbourhood watch structures, neighbourhood support officers and other community safety organisations to help fight crime and support victims.

“It is through strong partnerships and a shared commitment to safety that we can deter criminal activity, support victims and help ensure that offenders are brought to justice,” he said.

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