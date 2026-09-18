Cape Town Water Restrictions Could Be on the Cards as Dam Levels Decline

Water restrictions could be on the cards in Cape Town as dam levels continue to decline.

Dam levels are currently at around 75.5 percent, down 16.7 percentage points compared with the same period last year.

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badrodien, says there is currently sufficient water to get through the next summer season, but residents need to reduce their water consumption.

He says the biggest concern is the uncertainty around rainfall during the next winter season.

“If we don’t receive any rains or any sufficient rains between now and the end of October, which is the end of the hydrological year, and our dams don’t reach about 80%, it will put us in a very difficult range.”

Listen to the full interview with Zahid Badrodien below.

<a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>

Photo: COCT/Online