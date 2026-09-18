Golden Arrow to Increase Selected Cash Fares by 4.5% From 28 September

Golden Arrow Bus Services will increase selected cash fares by an average of 4.5% from 28 September. The fare adjustment will mainly affect off-peak cash fares, while most peak cash fares will remain unchanged.

Gold Card multi-journey tickets will also remain unchanged, with some tickets offering discounts of up to 45 percent.

GABS General Manager Derick Meyer says the company has deliberately limited the increases to selected cash fares to minimise the impact on passengers.

“The adjustment comes after sustained increases in the cost of operating bus services, including fuel, maintenance, parts, tyres, and labour. GABS has absorbed a significant portion of these increases and has opted for a targeted fare adjustment rather than applying increases across all fares.”

Meyer is encouraging passengers to consider multi-journey tickets, which he says offer savings.

“Passengers are advised to consider our range of multi-journey tickets which include discounts of up to 45 percent.”

Passengers can contact the Transport Information Centre on 0800 65 64 63 for specific fare information from 23 September.

Photo: VOCfm (Stock)