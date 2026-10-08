Umalusi declares South Africa ready for 2026 matric exams

Quality assurance body Umalusi says South Africa is broadly ready for the start of the 2026 matric examinations on 13 October.

Umalusi CEO Mafu Rakometsi says 964,201 candidates are registered to write the examinations at 7,057 centres across the country. The National Senior Certificate accounts for 92% of the registrations.

Rakometsi says secure systems are in place to duplicate, store and distribute question papers, with 283 subject papers approved across three qualifications and four assessment bodies.

He says lessons from last year’s question paper leak have resulted in tighter security measures this year.

“Officials involved in examinations must declare whether close relatives are writing exams and undergo vetting,” Rakometsi said.

He says question papers stored on computers must be removed daily and secured by designated officials.

“Camera surveillance will help identify where and when leaks occur,” Rakometsi said.

Umalusi says the additional security measures are aimed at protecting the integrity of the examination process and preventing the unauthorised access or distribution of question papers.

Rakometsi says officials involved in the examinations will be expected to follow strict protocols as the country prepares for the start of the matric examination period.

Photo: X/ @UmalusiSA