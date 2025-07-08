U.S. Tariffs a Strategic Move, says International Political Analyst

South Africa’s trade relationship with the United States has come under pressure following Washington’s announcement of a 30% tariff on all South African exports, effective 1 August 2025. The move forms part of a broader U.S. trade realignment impacting multiple global partners.

Professor Siphamandla Zondi, an international relations and politics expert at the University of Johannesburg, said the decision reflects the unpredictability of U.S. foreign policy under the current administration.

“I think even officials around him are completely surprised. He’s been very unpredictable, very erratic, very unplanned and prone to surprise announcements this was just one of them,” said Zondi. “It’s a slew of letters involving countries both close to and distant from the U.S. We’re all getting affected the same, friends or foes.”

Zondi believes the tariff strategy is not entirely irrational, but rather a calculated move aimed at enhancing America’s bargaining power.

“It is very specifically designed to strengthen the United States’ ability to do deal-making. It works best when parties have to come begging for an opportunity, and then the U.S. can out-negotiate and bully them around,” he explained.

