More VOCFM News

U.S. Tariffs a Strategic Move, says International Political Analyst

South Africa’s trade relationship with the United States has come under pressure following Washington’s announcement of a 30% tariff on all South African exports, effective 1 August 2025. The move forms part of a broader U.S. trade realignment impacting multiple global partners.

Professor Siphamandla Zondi, an international relations and politics expert at the University of Johannesburg, said the decision reflects the unpredictability of U.S. foreign policy under the current administration.

“I think even officials around him are completely surprised. He’s been very unpredictable, very erratic, very unplanned and prone to surprise announcements this was just one of them,” said Zondi. “It’s a slew of letters involving countries both close to and distant from the U.S. We’re all getting affected the same, friends or foes.”

Zondi believes the tariff strategy is not entirely irrational, but rather a calculated move aimed at enhancing America’s bargaining power.

“It is very specifically designed to strengthen the United States’ ability to do deal-making. It works best when parties have to come begging for an opportunity, and then the U.S. can out-negotiate and bully them around,” he explained.

Listen to the full interview below: 

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app