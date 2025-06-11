U.S. President Donald Trump Revises its Travel Advisory Plan, Warning its Citizens Traveling to South Africa

By Kouthar Sambo

Following the level two travel advisory issued on 27 May 2025, which urged U.S. citizens to exercise increased caution when visiting South Africa, the U.S. government has since updated its travel advisory. The revision comes shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House—sparking concerns that the advisory could negatively impact South Africa.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, international relations analyst Mika Kubayi noted that such actions are not uncommon and are often based on a country’s assessment of potential risks to its citizens.

“When the president visited the White House, he confirmed that South Africa has issues of crimes, like every other country—but I doubt this will stop people from coming to South Africa since they still continue to tour this country as it is a uniquely beautiful country,” remarked Kubayi.

Photo: PresidencyZA/X