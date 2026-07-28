MSF Warns of Humanitarian Crisis at SA-Zimbabwe Border

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has warned that anti-migrant violence has escalated into a humanitarian crisis in the South Africa-Zimbabwe border towns of Musina and Beitbridge. The organisation stated that vulnerable migrants continue to face growing health and protection risks as deportations and displacement increase.

Speaking to VOC News, MSF Zimbabwe Nurse Activity Manager Elizabeth Karavhina said the situation remains complex, with Zimbabwean nationals being repatriated from South Africa while migrants from other countries continue to transit through Zimbabwe on their journey home.

“The situation right now continues to be shaped by mixed migration movements across the border,” she said.

Karavhina explained that many of those arriving have endured difficult journeys and are returning after years away from home, often having lost their livelihoods, accommodation and support networks in South Africa.

“Some have been away from Zimbabwe for so many years and are returning after losing livelihoods, accommodation and support networks,” she said.

She added that many migrants require ongoing treatment for chronic illnesses, while others need mental health and psychosocial support after experiencing trauma, stress and uncertainty.

“These people are just informed to go. They are not preparing, they are not prepared, they are just uprooted,” Karavhina said.

MSF has continued to provide healthcare, treatment continuity and mental health support, while referring vulnerable people to other humanitarian organisations where necessary.

Karavhina stressed that although migration patterns may fluctuate, the humanitarian needs remain constant.

“The humanitarian concerns remain centered on ensuring that vulnerable people have access to healthcare, protection, information and support as they rebuild their lives or continue their journeys to safety,” she said.

Listen to the full interview below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>

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