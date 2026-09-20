Strand Career Day Exposes High School Learners to Diverse Career Opportunities

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

Students from various schools, including Strand, Somerset West, and Halderberg, attended a Strand Moslem Female section career day on Saturday at Iqrah Hall in Strand.

A number of career stalls were on display, including Stellenbosch University, the University of Western Cape, Metro Police, the South African Police Service, Emergency Medical Services, and media houses. The career day, which is focusing on the high school learners, was its third year hosting learners from various schools.

Chairlady of the Strand Muslim Council female section, Zaida Crombie, says the reason to have the career day is so that the learners can see what careers are out there.

“They can also interact with people in different careers with the universities in the Western Cape as well as some of the colleges. We currently have UWC, Stellenbosch University, CPUT, and Boeland College, which is a local FET college. The event is to advise the learners on the different career paths. We are having it later in the year this year. Previously we had it in the beginning of the year, but the event is more concentrated on the grade nine learners because next year they need to do their subject choices and on the grade 11 learners who next year need to apply for different colleges and for universities for their career paths,” said Crombie.

Photo: VOCfm