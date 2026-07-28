NUFAS marches against Golden Arrow’s revised disciplinary policies, calls for consultation

The National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (NUFAS) says it will continue engaging with Golden Arrow Bus Services over concerns around changes to disciplinary policies affecting drivers.

Speaking to VOC News, NUFAS official responsible for Golden Arrow, Elias Mjikwa, said the union’s peaceful march on Tuesday was organised to raise concerns about what it calls unilateral changes to the company’s drive cam policies.

Mjikwa says the drive cams were initially introduced to improve safety for passengers, drivers, and company property, but concerns arose when the footage was later used in disciplinary proceedings.

“Since January 2014, the company and all the unions were working according to that agreement, up until last year when the company decided to change that without consulting the unions,” he said.

He says the union wants Golden Arrow to return to the previous disciplinary process, which allowed for a six-month warning for a first offence and a 12-month warning for a second offence before dismissal.

Mjikwa says the march was peaceful, with no incidents reported, but expressed disappointment that Golden Arrow’s CEO and executive HR manager did not receive the memorandum personally.

“We are open for engagement. We have a meeting scheduled for next Monday with the employer, and we will sit around the table to discuss this matter,” he said.

Golden Arrow says it respects employees’ right to peaceful protest but maintains that its driving standards and disciplinary policies are necessary to ensure the safety of passengers, employees, and other road users. The company says it remains committed to providing a safe and reliable public transport service.

Photo: VOCfm