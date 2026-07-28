Johnson Denies Knowledge of Crime Intelligence Probe

The Madlanga Commission has questioned former head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Advocate Andrea Johnson, about allegations relating to the alleged misuse of Crime Intelligence funds.

During her testimony, Johnson said she was unaware of any investigations into the matter, explaining that such cases would ordinarily fall under the Hawks’ mandate. She added that the allegations raised by Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams predated the establishment of IDAC in 2019 and therefore would not necessarily have been handled by the directorate.

“I wouldn’t be aware only because any of those matters would have happened before the advent of the ID in 2019,” Johnson told the commission.

She said she believed that if investigations had been initiated before IDAC was established, they would have been referred to the appropriate authorities for consideration.

“I would like to think that even if there were matters prior to the advent of the ID, they would have gone somewhere for them to have been considered,” she said.

Johnson’s testimony forms part of the commission’s broader inquiry into allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference within South Africa’s law enforcement and intelligence structures.

VOC News



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