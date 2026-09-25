Mosimane Confident Ahead of Guinea AFCON Qualifier

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane said his side is confident of securing a positive result when they face Guinea in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Orlando Stadium tomorrow.

South Africa begins its Group D campaign against what is expected to be its toughest opponents, with Kenya and Eritrea also in the group.

Mosimane said his technical team has done extensive analysis on Guinea and is preparing specifically for the threat posed by Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy.

“They have a top striker who’s playing for Borussia Dortmund, scoring goals. He’s a top number nine.”

The Bafana coach said Guirassy’s aerial ability and intelligent movement make him one of the most dangerous forwards in international football.

“We have to make sure that we deal with his aerial strength, and he’s so smart also.”

Mosimane added that the coaching staff has gathered the information needed to prepare the squad and believes South Africa has the quality to compete against the West African side.

A strong result at home would give Bafana Bafana an important early advantage as they look to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

VOC News

Photo: X/ @BafanaBafana