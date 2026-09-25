More VOCFM News

Eskom 2.0: Ramokgopa Calls for Affordable and Sustainable Electricity

South Africa’s electricity sector is entering a new phase, with Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa saying “Eskom 2.0” must operate without relying on government bailouts.

Ramokgopa says improvements in power generation now allow the focus to shift towards expanding the electricity grid, structural reforms and greater market competitiveness.

He says continued government support and double-digit electricity tariff increases are not sustainable, adding that affordable electricity is important for economic growth and households.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has extended Eskom board chairperson Mteto Nyati’s term by another three years, taking it to 2029.

Speaking at the launch of Eskom 2.0, Nyati said the position comes with a major responsibility.

“To be asked to continue as the chairperson of Eskom is a responsibility I accept with humility, with clear understanding of what the country expects.”

Nyati says South Africa’s economic potential depends on securing affordable, reliable and clean energy.

Photo: Eskom/Online

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Follow us!
Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule

Download
our new app