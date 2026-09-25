Eskom 2.0: Ramokgopa Calls for Affordable and Sustainable Electricity

South Africa’s electricity sector is entering a new phase, with Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa saying “Eskom 2.0” must operate without relying on government bailouts.

Ramokgopa says improvements in power generation now allow the focus to shift towards expanding the electricity grid, structural reforms and greater market competitiveness.

He says continued government support and double-digit electricity tariff increases are not sustainable, adding that affordable electricity is important for economic growth and households.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has extended Eskom board chairperson Mteto Nyati’s term by another three years, taking it to 2029.

Speaking at the launch of Eskom 2.0, Nyati said the position comes with a major responsibility.

“To be asked to continue as the chairperson of Eskom is a responsibility I accept with humility, with clear understanding of what the country expects.”

Nyati says South Africa’s economic potential depends on securing affordable, reliable and clean energy.

Photo: Eskom/Online