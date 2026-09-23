More VOCFM News

Matrics Urged to Use School Break Wisely as Exam Countdown Begins

With the third school term ending today, Western Cape Education MEC Jaco Londt is urging matriculants to use the break wisely, with final exams just 20 days away.

More than 71,000 full-time National Senior Certificate candidates are expected to write their exams in the province.

Londt is encouraging learners to make use of the department’s online matric support resources, including past exam papers, video tutorials and study guides.

“We hope they use the time well, remain focused and disciplined, and get enough sleep so that you are ready for the final hurdle of your school careers.”

Londt has also thanked teachers, tutors and school leadership for putting in extra work to prepare learners for the exams.

Photo: Pexels

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Follow us!
Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule

Download
our new app