Matrics Urged to Use School Break Wisely as Exam Countdown Begins

With the third school term ending today, Western Cape Education MEC Jaco Londt is urging matriculants to use the break wisely, with final exams just 20 days away.

More than 71,000 full-time National Senior Certificate candidates are expected to write their exams in the province.

Londt is encouraging learners to make use of the department’s online matric support resources, including past exam papers, video tutorials and study guides.

“We hope they use the time well, remain focused and disciplined, and get enough sleep so that you are ready for the final hurdle of your school careers.”

Londt has also thanked teachers, tutors and school leadership for putting in extra work to prepare learners for the exams.

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