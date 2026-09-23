KwaMakhutha Mass Shooting Claims 11 Lives, Including Pregnant Woman

By Odwa Mkentane

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has expressed his condolences to the relatives of the victims of a mass shooting that claimed 11 lives in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, last night.

The Premier’s Office says a pregnant woman is among the victims. The victims were among a group of people gathered at a home in the Ziko area when the shooting took place. It is alleged that the attackers entered the yard and started shooting.

In a media statement, Premier Ntuli said that, according to residents of the Ziko area, the discharge of firearms at night is a regular occurrence. The use of drugs and other substances is also a major concern in the community.

Honourable Ntuli urged community members to come forward with any intelligence information that could assist law enforcement.

The Premier further said he was optimistic that law enforcement would make arrests soon.

The Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Lieutenant General Puleng Puleng Dimpane, has directed the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner to activate the 72-hour tracking operation to pursue and apprehend the suspects responsible for the fatal shooting.

“There is no place in our communities for the senseless taking of human lives. Police must act decisively, mobilise all available resources and pursue those responsible until they are brought before the courts. We are confident that investigators are following a promising lead which could assist in securing a breakthrough in this case.”

Three other people were injured when armed suspects reportedly entered a house in the Ziko area on Tuesday night, 22 September 2026, and opened fire on people who were gathered inside, Dimpane said.

SAPS said the motive for the shooting has not yet been established and that investigations are continuing.

In an earlier statement, police said 13 men and one woman, who is believed to have been pregnant, were reportedly having a party inside a house when three men arrived and opened fire on them.

“Ten victims, including the woman, died at the scene and four were taken to hospital; one of them succumbed to gunshot injuries. Preliminary investigations have revealed that some of the victims were on Crime Intelligence’s radar in connection with illegal activities, which police cannot divulge at the moment to protect the investigations that have been launched.”

Police further added that a feud between rival groupings could not be ruled out.

Photo: KZN GOV/FB