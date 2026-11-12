Parliament Raises Alarm Over Correctional Services’ Disclaimer Audit Opinion

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

The Select Committee on Security and Justice has expressed concern over the Department of Correctional Services reverting to a disclaimer audit opinion for the 2025/2026 financial year, calling for urgent corrective action, stronger accountability and improved financial management.

After meeting with the Department of Correctional Services officials at the Select Committee on Security and Justice on Wednesday, Jane Mananiso, Chairperson of the Select Committee on Security and Justice, said that while acknowledging that the department achieved 85 percent of its annual performance targets, the achievement must be matched by sound governance and effective internal controls.

“The Committee concerns follow its engagement with the department on its 2025/2026 annual report, during which it acknowledged operational achievements, including the achievement of 85% of its annual performance target. However, the Committee emphasised that this achievement must be matched by sound financial management, credible reporting and effective internal controls. The Department must urgently address the issues underlying the disclaimer and pursue the matters it has attributed to technical breaches. Members were of the view that these explanations should be properly interrogated and, when necessary, challenged to ensure that the Department secures improved audit outcomes. The Department cannot repeatedly appear before the Committee with the same governance figures. We want to understand what concrete measures will be implemented following this audit outcome to ensure that we do not return next year to report the same shortcomings. Consequence management must be prioritised, as the Committee has emphasised,” said Mananiso.

Mananiso added that the committee also raised concerns about overcrowding in correctional facilities, vacancies on parole boards and weaknesses in rehabilitation and offender reintegration programmes.

“Given its recurring importance in engagement with justice sector institutions on rehabilitation and integration, the Committee emphasised that successful reintegration must extend beyond the release of offenders. Members highlighted the need to better understand the experience of communities and the impact of parolees on society. Particularly concerns about reoffending rehabilitation programs must translate into meaningful reintegration and safer communities. The Committee brings collective experience and insight that can assist the Department in addressing these challenges. Our oversight must contribute to practical solutions that improve correctional services, strengthen rehabilitation and reduce overcrowding,” she said.

Mananiso has asserted that the committee is committed to strengthening oversight next year, focusing on improved audit outcomes, consequence management, parole administration, rehabilitation and reducing reoffending.

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