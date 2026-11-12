Rising School operational costs raise fears of steep Fee Hikes in 2027

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

Parents could face further financial pressure in 2027, as rising operational expenses at public schools raise concerns about significant school fee increases, with governing bodies warning that inflation-linked adjustments may no longer be enough to keep schools running.

The Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (FEDSAS) has warned that rising operational costs could force public schools to introduce steeper fee increases in 2027, as staff salaries and municipal service costs continue to outpace school income, adding further pressure on already struggling households.

Speaking to VOC News, Helmien Slabber, the Provincial Manager for the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (FEDSAS), says rising operational costs, particularly salaries and municipal services such as electricity and water, are placing increasing financial pressure on public schools, with income growth failing to keep pace with expenses.

“Municipal costs are another major concern. Schools cannot simply decide not to use electricity or water. These are essential services, and they cannot compromise on them. We must also understand that these figures illustrate the growth in different cost categories. They do not mean that every school has experienced precisely the same financial situation. Each school has its own budget, learner numbers, staffing structure and financial circumstances. The real concern is that even when a school receives more money than it did five years ago, that money does not necessarily buy the same level of services and resources. It is a significant challenge for schools, and we are very concerned about it,” said Slabber.

The organisation is calling for a more sustainable school funding model, including increased government funding, a review of the school fee exemption system and greater financial transparency from schools.

“We need government, parents and school governing bodies to work together to find solutions. Ultimately, our children should not be the ones who pay the price for an unsustainable funding model. Although you are specifically referring to the Western Cape, this is a national concern. FEDSAS is doing everything it can through negotiations, particularly around the school fee exemption model currently under consideration. We are making sure that the government is aware of the challenges schools are facing and that there is a need to consider the long-term sustainability of the education system,” Slabber said.

Photo: @DBE_SA