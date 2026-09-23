Sibiya Case Renews Concerns Over Public Trust in Police

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya is expected to return to the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on 29 September, facing charges of rape and sexual assault. The senior police officer is accused of raping an 18-year-old woman and sexually grooming a 16-year-old girl.

The National Prosecuting Authority said Sibiya is being held at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre, while the State is opposing bail over concerns about possible witness interference, threats and the risk of escape.

Independent policing and crime analyst Dr Esewu Mathebula said the allegations have shocked many South Africans and raise broader questions about confidence in law enforcement.

“We were expecting him to be charged on issues relating to corruption in the police, but we did not see this one coming.”

Mathebula said cases involving senior police officials are particularly damaging because they undermine the credibility of an institution entrusted with protecting the public. He stresses, however, that the judicial process must be allowed to run its course.

He said the State’s opposition to bail suggests investigators believe the allegations are serious, although these claims will still need to be tested in court.

“It will be very interesting to hear when he applies for bail what he’s going to say. The allegations are too serious.”

Mathebula also notes that investigators reportedly recovered information from Sibiya’s cell phone and laptop, but cautions against drawing conclusions before the evidence is presented in court.

He said it is essential that both the prosecution’s case and Sibiya’s defence are heard, adding that transparency and accountability will be critical in maintaining public confidence in the justice system.

Listen to the full interview below:

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