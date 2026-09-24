NSRI Marks Nearly 60 Years of Saving Lives

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is marking nearly 60 years of saving lives along South Africa’s coastline, with its celebrations coinciding with Heritage Day and World Maritime Day.

The NSRI was established in 1967, following the deaths of 17 fishermen off Stilbaai in 1966. The tragedy prompted Simon’s Town teacher Patti Price to campaign for a dedicated sea rescue service.

NSRI’s Andrew Ingram said the organisation now operates 43 rescue stations across eight provinces.

He stated that the institute rescued more than 1,500 people last year, while its water safety education and survival swimming programmes reached more than 924,000 people.

The NSRI’s pink rescue buoys have also helped save more than 260 lives.

Ingram said the organisation’s work is about preserving a legacy of service.

“Heritage is not only what we inherit; it’s also what we choose to carry forward.”

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