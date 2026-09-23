Smarter Funding and HealthTech Key to Africa’s Healthcare Future

Africa’s healthcare sector is at a critical crossroads, with technology creating new opportunities to improve access to healthcare, strengthen diagnosis and expand services to underserved communities. However, uneven funding across the continent continues to limit the sector’s full potential.

Executive Director of the Democracy Development Programme and Senior Research Associate at the University of Johannesburg, Dr Paul Kariuki, said healthcare must remain a priority if Africa is to achieve sustainable development.

“Healthcare is an important pillar of our development as a continent. We cannot develop as fast as we want if our population is not healthy.”

Kariuki said Africa faces complex and deeply rooted healthcare challenges that vary between countries and even within them. While urban communities often enjoy better healthcare services, rural areas continue to experience limited access, affordability, and infrastructure.

He emphasises that technology should not be viewed as a cure for every problem, but rather as a tool that strengthens existing healthcare systems.

“Technology by itself is not the answer. It’s an enabler that can facilitate different aspects of healthcare provision.”

According to Kariuki, funding patterns across Africa reflect differing national priorities rather than a lack of understanding of healthcare’s importance. Governments are balancing competing demands including defence, education, climate change and food security, making healthcare investment increasingly challenging.

He believes HealthTech creates an opportunity for governments, private investors and development partners to work together in closing funding gaps and improving healthcare delivery.

Kariuki said stronger continental leadership and smarter investment in technology could help African countries build more resilient, equitable and sustainable healthcare systems, ensuring innovation benefits both urban and rural communities alike.