Police are investigating two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder following a shooting in Seawinds on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in Mossie Street, where two men, both in their thirties, were shot and fatally wounded. Three other people, including a 53-year-old woman, sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The shooting comes amid ongoing concerns over a resurgence in gang violence in the Lavender Hill and Steenberg areas, which has claimed several lives.

SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says police responded to reports of a shooting and found several victims with gunshot wounds.

“Police members responded to a complaint of a shooting and upon arrival on the scene they found the victims who sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies. Two males in their thirties were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other victims were transported to a medical facility for treatment.”

Twigg says preliminary reports indicate that the suspects arrived in a vehicle before opening fire on the victims and fleeing the scene.

“The motive for the attack is believed to be gang related,” he added.

Investigations will be conducted by detectives from the Anti-Gang Unit.

Meanwhile, Operation Prosper deployments remain in the affected area, with police conducting crime prevention initiatives aimed at restoring calm and maintaining law and order.

SAPS says the operations will continue until they are satisfied that calm has been restored.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit information anonymously through the MySAPS mobile application.

Photo: VOCfm