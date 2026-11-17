A resident of the Singabalapha informal settlement in Observatory says relocating the community to Gugulethu would disrupt established livelihoods, relationships and access to schools, as concerns continue over the City of Cape Town’s proposed relocation plan.

Khululekile Banzi, who has lived in the settlement since October 2019, says residents are not opposed to moving but want alternative accommodation closer to the community and support networks they have established in Observatory.

“Calling it an inconvenience doesn’t even come close to this. I’ve been here for seven years. All the relationships I’ve built are around here, and my life is basically here,” Banzi said.

He explained that he makes a living by selling cigarettes, sweets and other items in the area, adding that relocating to a township would make it difficult to continue earning an income.

Banzi also raised concerns about the communication around the relocation, saying he first learnt that residents would have to move through a Facebook post by the Observatory ward councillor. He said he had not received direct communication from the City about the move.

The proposed relocation has also drawn opposition from Gugulethu residents, who have raised concerns about the impact on their community, including existing housing needs and access to land. Residents have argued that land in Masonwabe was earmarked for people who have been waiting for housing in the area.

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo says the City has identified available land within a Temporary Relocation Area in Gugulethu and offered it to the affected residents for consideration. He says the offer is subject to acceptance or refusal by the residents.

Tyhalibongo says regular meetings are being held to address concerns raised by the receiving community, while various legal and administrative processes still need to be completed.

He says the City is hopeful that the outstanding issues will be resolved through meaningful and ongoing engagement.

Photo: VOCfm