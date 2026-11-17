By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

The ongoing strike by more than 1,200 Festive Chicken workers has entered its 20th day, with employees demanding a living wage and an end to poverty-level salaries. The dispute has sparked a war of words between the Casual Workers’ Advice Office and Astral Foods Limited, with the company defending its position, saying the union’s demand for a monthly salary of R13,500 would require an average wage increase of 74%, which it considers unaffordable.

Casual Workers’ Advice Office (CWAO), an independent, non-profit organisation that provides free legal advice, support, and organising assistance to casual, contract, labour broker, and other precarious workers, issued a statement on behalf of Festive Chicken workers calling for the boycott of KFC, McDonald’s, Nando’s, Goldi, County Fair, and Pick n Pay and Checkers Festive Chicken products.

CWAO has questioned Astral Foods’ claim that it cannot afford to pay Festive Chicken workers a living wage, citing reported profits of more than R895 million over six months. The organisation says this contradicts CEO Gary Arnold’s recent remarks on television, pointing out that some workers earn as little as R5,600 a month amid the ongoing strike.

“Astral Foods does not want workers to join unions and has made the choice to refuse to recognise the Simunye Workers Forum. Workers have the constitutional right to choose a union of their choice, yet Astral Foods insists it will only negotiate with the union that started during apartheid for white electricians, now known as SAEWA. SAEWA says it is moderate and pro-capitalist and has no track record of advocating strongly for workers. Festive/Astral Foods has not approached Simunye or the workers to resolve the strike. Workers are standing firm. They want an end to poverty wages,” reads the statement.

Astral says it is willing to talk to its employees as long as discussions are respectful and follow the law. The company says workers have several ways to report problems or wrongdoing at work. It also denies claims that working conditions at the Festive plant are unhygienic or unsafe.

“We understand the pressure that the rising cost of living, high fuel prices and unemployment place on our employees and their families. However, no single company can solve these challenges on its own. We are committed to playing our part responsibly, and that starts with creating and protecting jobs,” said Gary Arnold, CEO of Astral.

Photo: CWAO