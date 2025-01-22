Two Arrested for Drug Dealing in Mitchells Plain

A 26-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday (21 January) in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain, for dealing in drugs. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said members of the Anti-Gang Unit conducted stop-and-search operations, leading to the arrests.

“The members pursued information about a set-off point for drugs located in Beacon Valley. Armed with the information that the identified address is a stronghold of one of the major gangs in Cape Town, they operationalized the information at their disposal. At about 13:40, they pounced on the address in Volvo Street, brought all the occupants under control, and searched the premises.”

During the search, officers focused on a Hyundai LDV parked on the premises.

“Upon inspecting the vehicle, they found a false compartment, opened the compartment by force and found 80 000 mandrax tablets hidden inside the compartment,” added Swartbooi.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court once formal charges have been laid.