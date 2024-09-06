Salt River, Cape Town  6 September 2024

Turkey wants to join BRICS after NATO members from Turkey says the process to join is underway

By Kouthar Sambo

Turkey wants to join BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa) after NATO members from Turkey said the process to join BRICS is underway.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive on Thursday, the Research Director at the Centre for Africa-China Studies at the University of Johannesburg, Emmanuel Matambo, said the situation comes after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, leaving the United States (US) as the undisputed leader of the global order.

Matambo further explained the dynamic and nature of the BRICS group.

“BRICS is largely an informal group formed on certain aspirations, one of which is to provide an alternative to the G7 group. Another aspect that binds nations are groups that are multi-polar in their nature as opposed to a world that is centered around the ideologies and interests of the US,” explained Matambo.

Feel free to listen further as he delves into the latets on this matter.

Aneeqa Du Plessis

