Tulbagh factory closure protest to put thousands of jobs at risk in spotlight

Organisers of Friday’s mass action in Tulbagh are calling on Premier Foods to reconsider its planned closure of a fruit-canning factory, warning that the decision could affect more than 3,000 seasonal workers and threaten the local economy.

Organiser Nobulumko Nkondlo said the proposed closure would have consequences beyond the factory, affecting citrus farmers, processors and households that depend on the income generated by the industry.

Nkondlo said the decision was abrupt, particularly as the company’s merger had been approved by the Competition Tribunal in March this year, before retrenchment notices were issued in June.

“This is not only affecting the fixed-term workers. It affects almost more than 3,000 seasonal workers,” Nkondlo said.

She warned that the closure could have serious consequences for Tulbagh, where many people depend on the factory for their livelihoods.

The mass action aims to put pressure on Premier Foods to reconsider its decision and engage with government and other stakeholders to explore alternatives, including finding an investor willing to buy the factory.

Nkondlo said unions had already challenged the retrenchment process in the Labour Court and were awaiting a judgment. COSATU had also taken the matter to the National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC).

“We are calling for a reconsideration of the decision to close the factory,” she said, adding that saving jobs should remain a priority.

The protest comes amid concerns about unemployment, rising living costs and the impact of job losses on vulnerable households.

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