Trump’s Tariff Threat Raises Concerns for SA Trade and BRICS Relations

The United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump on Monday posted a letter on Truth social media, warning President Cyril Ramaphosa that a 30% tariff would be imposed on all South African exports to the United States from 1 August 2025 unless a new trade agreement is secured before then. This announcement forms part of a broader U.S. trade realignment under Trump’s leadership.

President Ramaphosa has since responded, stating that the “30% reciprocal tariff is not an accurate picture of the available data” when assessing U.S.-South Africa trade relations. He emphasised the need for balanced economic engagement and fair treatment in international trade partnerships.

Development economist Dr. Jason Motsyoka said the move is a continuation of trade threats seen earlier this year. “This is a redo of 2 April, when we had the fast trial run,” he explained. “There was a freeze of 90 days, which now ends on 1 August. While Trump has backed off some countries, South Africa remains the only sub-Saharan African nation included in the new round, along with 13 other countries globally.”

Motsyoka also highlighted the looming expiration of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) on 30 September 2025, suggesting that the region’s trade future must be reassessed in light of these developments.

Meanwhile, geopolitical analyst Ashraf Patel weighed in on the broader implications, especially concerning BRICS nations. “BRICS is back in a big way on the global scene,” said Patel. “Not because it’s performing miracles, but because Trump is making BRICS look good. Smaller nations are threatened by tariffs, and since trade is the lifeblood of any economy, we must push through BRICS and the Global South for a fair and functioning global trade system.”

Patel said Trump’s policies, while disruptive, might inadvertently drive momentum for stronger South-South cooperation and fairer trade structures.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay