Trump Gives Iran ‘Final Chance’ to Reach Deal

United States President Donald Trump says Iran has one final opportunity to reach an agreement and avoid a further escalation of military action, as efforts continue to revive negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear programme and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump has postponed potential strikes against Iran for the fifth time since April, saying he prefers a diplomatic solution despite growing tensions in the region. His comments come as reports suggest negotiators are seeking a breakthrough, although Iran has denied that any direct talks with Washington are taking place.

Speaking to reporters, Trump warned that his administration was losing patience with the Iranian leadership but insisted he was still willing to give diplomacy a chance.

“I wanna give them every last chance before decapitation. Very tough to do what we have planned, still planned. I’m very proud of the fact that I will give people, I’ll give people a chance. This is a big move. To do an attack that big on a country, I’d rather not do it. Hopefully they’ll come to their senses,” Trump said.

The conflicting statements from Washington and Tehran underscore the uncertainty surrounding efforts to reduce tensions, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a key flashpoint for global energy security.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay