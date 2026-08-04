Final Voter Registration Drive Ends

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Velenkosini Hlabisa has urged all eligible South Africans to register and verify their voter details before the proclamation of the local government election date on Friday.

The call follows the Electoral Commission’s final voter registration weekend, during which more than 1.7 million citizens either visited registration stations or used the IEC’s online voter registration portal.

Department spokesperson Pearl Maseko-Binqose said the proclamation and gazetting of the election date will officially close the voters’ roll ahead of the 4 November 2026 Local Government Elections.

“The 2026 local government elections, scheduled for 4 November 2026, will give South Africans an important opportunity to shape the future of local governance. Those who have not registered or who need to update their registration details are encouraged to do so. Every registered voter strengthens our democracy. Make your voice count,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission has launched a new WhatsApp voter registration service to make it easier for eligible citizens to register or update their details before Friday’s deadline.

IEC Chief Executive Officer Sy Mamabolo said the platform uses secure identity verification to protect the integrity of the voters’ roll while providing voters with a convenient way to register or amend their information ahead of the municipal elections

VOC News

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