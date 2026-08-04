Postbank Urges SASSA Beneficiaries to Replace Gold Cards Before August Deadline

Time is running out for SASSA grant beneficiaries who are still using the old Gold Cards, with Postbank urging them to switch to the new Black Postbank Cards before the 31 August deadline.

Around 280,000 beneficiaries have yet to replace their cards. Postbank says more than 1.5 million grant recipients have already made the switch, but those who delay risk disruptions when accessing their grants from 1 September.

Speaking to VOC News, Postbank Chief Commercial Officer Thami Cele encouraged beneficiaries not to wait until the last minute.

“These cards are going to stop working on the 31st of August. So from the 1st of September, to access your funds, you will have to collect the Postbank Black Card in any case. All we are asking now is don’t wait until you are desperately needing the card. Rather come now while the queues are still manageable and replace your card at your convenience,” Cele said.

Beneficiaries can dial *120*355# on their mobile phones to locate the nearest card replacement site.

Cele also advised beneficiaries to collect their new Black Postbank Cards before their next grant payment to avoid any interruption in accessing their money.

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