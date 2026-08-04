McKenzie Defends Sport Funding System, Rejects Claims of Government Neglect

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has reaffirmed the principles governing the allocation of public funding for sport, amid growing public debate and media attention surrounding financial support for athletes and sporting events. The clarification comes in response to increasing criticism directed at the Ministry over funding decisions, with concerns that misconceptions about the government’s role have created unrealistic expectations regarding its financial obligations.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie says there have been numerous media reports and increasingly vitriolic public opinion largely driven by opportunistic political parties hoping to use every instance of an athlete needing funding to participate in a tournament overseas.

“It is important to remember that the core responsibility for ensuring the financial sustainability of a sport federation rests with the board elected to govern it. Federation boards are entrusted to draft sound business plans and develop commercial products capable of attracting corporate sponsors. Despite being non-profit entities, federations are expected to operate with similar discipline and foresight as commercial business boards, with the same attention to innovation, accountability and market appeal, “said McKenzie.

Minister McKenzie added that following prolonged governance and administrative failures, Basketball South Africa had its recognition status revoked, and the Department is now in a process to rebuild and stabilise the governance of the code in partnership with the International Basketball Federation, through FIBA Africa, and with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).

“Basketball South Africa has not been the only federation widely accused of letting down their sport’s fans and athletes. Higher standards must be established for individuals who volunteer to lead a sport. If they cannot raise the necessary resources, they should step aside for those who can,” he said.

Photo: Gayton Mckenzie