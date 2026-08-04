WCED Opens School Transfer Applications for 2027 Academic Year

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has opened applications for school transfers for learners in Grades 2 to 7 and Grades 9 to 12 for the 2027 academic year.

The application period will remain open until 17 August.

The department says parents and guardians can apply online if they meet specific transfer criteria, such as relocating their home or workplace. Applications based solely on school preference must be submitted directly to the preferred school using a hard-copy application.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammonds said parents must ensure they provide all the necessary supporting documentation when applying.

“If you have reached the highest-grade intake at your school or are relocating from a different area, applications can be done online. If you are wishing to transfer schools solely on the school of choice and preference, then applications must be done via hard copy at the preferred school,” Hammonds said.

The department has encouraged parents not to wait until the closing date and to ensure that all required supporting documents are submitted to avoid delays in processing their applications.

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