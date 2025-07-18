More VOCFM News

Tiffany Meek pleads not guilty in son, Jayden-Lee Meek’s murder

Tiffany Meek, the mother of the slain 11-year-old boy, Jayden-Lee Meek, pleaded not guilty to murder during her appearance in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The case is set to return to court on Monday.

Jayden-Lee, a Grade 5 student, allegedly died from blunt force trauma and was found with bruises in their apartment in Fleurhof. Meek, who broke down in court as prosecutors presented the details of the case, faces several charges, including murder. She maintains that she is being framed. The Meek family is calling for justice and healing, urging the public not to target the relatives of the accused.

VOC News
Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

