Three Men Killed in Gugulethu Shooting

By Odwa Mkentane

Western Cape police are investigating a triple murder following a shooting in the Z Memani Street area of the KTC informal settlement in Gugulethu this morning.

Three men were found dead at the scene after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to their upper bodies and heads.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut says the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the motive, remain under investigation.

“Preliminary information suggests that the deceased may have been involved in an altercation with unknown suspects following an alleged robbery involving employees of a company installing fibre in the area. This information forms part of the investigation and has not yet been confirmed.

“The investigation has been taken over by detectives from the Provincial Serious Violent Crime Unit, who are working to establish the circumstances that led to the incident and to identify those responsible.”

Traut has urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to urgently contact the investigating team via Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile application.

Photo: Intatheli yodumo/FB