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MEET THE MAYORS: Yagyah Adams Outlines Cape Muslim Congress’ Vision for Cape Town

As the countdown to the 4 November Local Government Elections continues, VOC’s Meet the Mayors turns its attention this week to the Cape Muslim Congress and its mayoral candidate, Councillor Yagyah Adams.

Adams, who has been involved in Cape Town’s local government for several years, joined VOC to unpack his vision for the city and the key issues he believes should be prioritised ahead of the elections.

He says safety would be the first priority of his administration, arguing that communities cannot prosper while crime remains a major concern.

“The first thing that we need is safety. That’s the first thing, because nothing can happen in an environment where criminals are running rampant. And that is what is unfortunately happening in Cape Town.”

Adams says the Cape Muslim Congress believes stronger action is needed to address crime and improve safety across the city.

Listen to the full interview with Cape Muslim Congress mayoral candidate Councillor Yagyah Adams below.

Photo: VOCfm

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

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VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

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