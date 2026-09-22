Lamola Calls for Stronger Multilateral Cooperation

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola said South Africa’s own history of struggle demonstrates the promise of the United Nations Charter and the potential of multilateral cooperation.

Lamola was speaking at a celebration of the UN Charter at Riverside Church in New York. He said growing attacks on international law and multilateralism form part of a broader crisis facing humanity.

Lamola also criticised the global financial system, saying it remains weighted in favour of wealthier nations, while developing countries continue to carry a heavier burden.

He said Africa remains underrepresented in institutions where decisions affecting the continent’s future are made.

“African countries are underrepresented in institutions where decisions affecting our future are made.”

Lamola said international institutions established to promote peace and development are struggling to respond to current global challenges.

He added that the Sustainable Development Goals remain out of reach, with less than four years remaining until the 2030 deadline.

He called for stronger international cooperation and reforms to ensure the multilateral system better serves developing nations.

VOC News

Photo: X/ @DIRCO_ZA