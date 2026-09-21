Lower Crossroads High School to Get Permanent Principal in January 2027

By Odwa Mkentane

The ANC Caucus in the Western Cape Provincial Legislature has welcomed the appointment of a permanent principal at Lower Crossroads High School, who is expected to take up the position in January 2027.

The appointment follows months of concern from the school community over the absence of permanent leadership and comes after the ANC raised the matter in the legislature earlier this month.

Leader of the Opposition, Khalid Sayed, said this was an important development for a school community that had, for months, raised concerns about the absence of permanent leadership and the uncertainty surrounding the filling of the principal post.

“On 3 September 2026, the ANC tabled a motion in the sitting of the legislature, raising concerns about the appointment process and the need for stable leadership at the school. Not surprisingly, the DA rejected the motion. The ANC welcomes the fact that the matter has now progressed and that a permanent principal will take office in January.

“Learners, educators, parents and the School Governing Body deserve certainty, stability and leadership that can focus on strengthening governance, teaching and learning, discipline, and the overall functioning of the school,” said Sayed.

Sayed said this development also demonstrated the importance of parliamentary oversight and of ensuring that concerns raised by communities are brought before the legislature and pursued with the relevant authorities.

“The ANC trusts that the incoming principal will work closely with the entire school community and that the department will provide the necessary support for a smooth transition,” he said.

Photo: Lower Cross Road High School/FB