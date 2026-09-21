Health Department Warns of Mpox Spread Following Cape Town Gathering

The Department of Health says a social gathering in Cape Town has been linked to a cluster of Mpox infections in the Western Cape.

Health spokesperson Foster Mohale says almost all of those who have tested positive for Mpox had attended the same event within the past four weeks.

The number of confirmed Mpox cases nationally has risen to 18, with updated figures expected today.

Mohale is urging anyone experiencing symptoms, including fever and a rash, to self-isolate and seek medical attention and testing.

He says Mpox can spread through several forms of close contact.

“It’s a very infectious disease which transmits through different methods… through cough, through sneezing, through close contact like hugging or kissing, unprotected sex.”

Mohale says the disease was previously known as monkeypox, but the World Health Organization changed the name because of concerns around stigma, which he says could discourage people from coming forward or disclosing their symptoms and status.

Listen to the full interview with Foster Mohale below.

<a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>

Photo: Pexels