Bothasig Residents Raise Concerns Over Infrastructure Impact of Housing Developments

By Odwa Mkentane

Bothasig residents are raising concerns about the rapid growth of high-density housing developments, including a proposed 264-unit project. The Bothasig Residents’ Association says the suburb’s water, electricity, sewerage and road infrastructure may not be able to cope with the increased demand. Residents are not opposed to development but are calling on the City of Cape Town to consider the cumulative impact of multiple developments and provide clear plans and timelines for infrastructure upgrades.

Bothasig Residents’ Association chairperson, Yasmina Shabodien, says Bothasig is an established, close-knit residential community and accepts that the suburb will change. However, residents are concerned that the scale and speed of new developments could change the physical and social character of the area faster than the infrastructure and public services can accommodate.

“Residents say they are not against development. They want future developments to be planned responsibly, taking into account their impact on existing residents and municipal services. There are also concerns about developers buying several individual residential properties and combining them into larger development sites. The association says property owners have the right to sell their homes and developers have the right to buy land. However, it wants the City of Cape Town to consider the overall impact when several properties in the same area are consolidated and replaced by much larger developments,” said Shabodien.

Shabodien added that residents have also raised concerns about the condition of existing infrastructure, with repeated electricity outages, water-pipe bursts, sewerage problems and damaged roads reported in areas where higher-density developments are taking place.

“One resident says an electricity outage recently left some people without power for two days, including elderly residents who rely on electricity for medical equipment. Residents also say they have records and photographs showing repeated water and sewerage problems. They are questioning whether the existing infrastructure can support the development of 264 units. While the City of Cape Town has indicated that there is funding for some infrastructure upgrades, residents say there are no clear timelines for when this work will take place.

“Traffic is another concern. Residents say some roads are already congested, particularly during peak hours, and more housing developments could add further pressure to the road network,” she said.

The City of Cape Town is yet to respond to the concerns.

Photo: Bothasig Residents Association/FB