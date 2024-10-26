Three arrests made in Bishop Lavis shooting, extra police deployed

Extra police have been deployed to Bishop Lavis on the Cape Flats where seven people were killed in a mass shooting on Thursday.

Three suspects have been arrested and are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Thursday’s shooting happened a day after five people were killed in Atlantis in northern Cape Town.

Both incidents are suspected to be gang-related.

Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety Minister, Anroux Marais explains.

“We do have a leap unit from the province side and the roving unit will be deployed to Atlantis. But we also signed an MOU with the national minister and we would like the crime intelligence to be devolved, the powers to be devolved to our municipal level. It will help us if we can have better crime intelligence. And also the police are good but they just too few.”

SABC News