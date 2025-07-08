More VOCFM News

The BHF rejected the final Section 59 Investigation report, which found that Black healthcare providers were more likely to be investigated for fraud

The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) has rejected the final Section 59 Investigation report, which found that black healthcare providers were nearly twice as likely to be investigated for fraud.

BHF Managing Director, Dr. Katlego Mothudi, stated that while the organisation acknowledges the concerns raised in the report, it maintains that there is no intentional racial bias by medical schemes or their administrators.

“We are still reviewing the details of the report, and our response is based on the findings of the panel. Our primary challenge is that we questioned the methodology of the report; we did not capture any racial classifications. Instead, we use practice numbers as well as names and surnames, from which deductions were made,” Mothudi explained during an interview on VOC.

