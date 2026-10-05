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Tensions Rise Between SA and US Over Diplomatic Conduct

The United States Ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell has accused International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola of insulting him, amid growing tensions between Pretoria and Washington.

Bozell’s comments follow a third diplomatic demarche issued against him last week. Lamola expressed concern over the ambassador’s remarks that the time for talking was over, saying dialogue is central to a diplomat’s role. He also described Bozell’s conduct as undiplomatic, saying that if the ambassador is tired of talking, “he should get out of the kitchen.”

International relations expert Kingsley Makhubela stated that Bozell is failing in his diplomatic mission to improve relations between South Africa and the United States.
“The basic function of an ambassador is to build relations between the two countries. So based on that, you can see that he is failing,” said Makhubela.
He also rejected suggestions that the repeated demarches should simply be viewed as routine diplomatic procedures.

“For anyone to say that these demarches are usual procedural issues in the functioning of diplomatic missions, they are misleading the nation,” Makhubela said.

The latest dispute adds to ongoing tensions between Pretoria and Washington, with both sides facing disagreements over diplomatic conduct and broader bilateral relations. The exchange has raised further questions about the future of diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

VOC News
Photo: X/ @DIRCO_ZA

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

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VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

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