Suliman Carrim granted bail but remains in custody

North West businessman Suliman Carrim has been granted R100,000 bail in a contempt of court case linked to the Madlanga Commission, but he will remain in custody while facing separate charges in another matter.

Carrim appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, where he faces a charge of failing to appear before the commission. He was arrested while allegedly attempting to board a flight to Dubai.

Magistrate Marc Curlewis ruled that the state had failed to prove that Carrim was likely to evade trial or pose a danger to public safety. The matter has been postponed to 8 December.

Despite being granted bail in the Pretoria case, Carrim remains in custody over a separate case involving the alleged smuggling of two Absa-financed vehicles into Zimbabwe.

He is expected to apply for formal bail at the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where he faces charges of attempted theft, fraud, uttering and money laundering.

Carrim is accused of colluding with employees to smuggle the two vehicles into Zimbabwe, allegedly using fraudulent bank documents. The vehicles were intercepted at the Beitbridge border post while reportedly en route to Malawi.

His release will depend on the outcome of the separate bail proceedings.

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