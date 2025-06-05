Substation fire in Khayelitsha lead cause of power outage

Eskom has confirmed that a fire broke out at one of its substations in Khayelitsha, leading to a widespread power outage that has affected an estimated 15,000 customers in the area.

While no injuries have been reported, significant damage was caused to the infrastructure, resulting in disrupted electricity supply to parts of the community.

“At this stage, there is no estimated time for the full restoration of electricity supply. However, Eskom assures the public that all teams are working tirelessly to restore power as safely and swiftly as possible. Customers are warned to treat all electrical installations as live for the full duration of the interruption,” Eskom shared in a statement.

The incident has sparked renewed concerns over infrastructure maintenance and energy stability in high-density areas like Khayelitsha. Eskom has urged residents to remain patient and assured them that regular updates will be provided as the situation develops.