South Africa’s major humanitarian organisations and their leadership have faced repeated allegations of links to Hamas, particularly from prominent pro-Israel groups and figures within Jewish communal organisations.

These allegations have reportedly prompted calls for the US Treasury to investigate the organisations’ links to foreign institutions, raising concerns about potential attempts to bring South Africa’s humanitarian relief networks under counter-terrorism scrutiny.

However, the accusations have not resulted in any formal designation or prosecution.

Speaking to VOC News, Naazim Adam, Chairperson of the Palestine Solidarity Alliance (PSA) delved into the implications of these allegations.

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