Retired South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter has raised concerns over the lack of progress in prosecuting illicit tobacco cases.

Kieswetter says SARS handed over 80 cases to the National Prosecuting Authority over the past three years, following 534 investigations into the illicit tobacco industry involving an estimated R42 billion in tax losses.

However, he claims SARS received no response from the NPA on the cases referred.

This raises questions about accountability, the fight against illicit trade and the impact on state revenue.

Speaking to VOC News, Founder of Tax Justice SA Yusuf Abramjee discusses the scale of the problem, the role of law enforcement, and why these cases have seemingly failed to progress.

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