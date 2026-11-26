The legal dispute between the City of Cape Town and Masonwabe residents in Gugulethu has been postponed to 5 January 2027 in the Western Cape High Court.

The residents are opposing the City’s plans to relocate the Singabalapha community to land they say was set aside for their own housing needs.

Masonwabe resident Nolusindiso Luping says the community was removed from the area in 2012 because it was considered unsafe and relocated to temporary relocation areas (TRAs). She says they were promised priority consideration for low-cost housing when development on the land resumed, in line with a court judgment.

Luping says the community numbered about 300 people when they were relocated but has since grown to more than 1,000. Residents have also built additional structures in the TRAs while waiting for permanent homes.

Another resident, Annette Mafilika, says the community was not consulted before being informed that Singabalapha residents would be moved onto the land. She fears the proposed relocation could fuel tensions between the two communities, with concerns about crime and territorial violence.

The Masonwabe residents say they want permanent housing rather than more temporary structures.

The Singabalapha community had been expected to relocate by 30 November. However, its separate court matter against the City has been postponed to February 2027, leaving the planned move uncertain.

VOC News has approached the City for comment and is awaiting a response.

Photo: VOCfm