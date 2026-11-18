South Africa has the foundations to develop its own artificial intelligence (AI) solutions but needs greater investment in skills, infrastructure and local innovation to avoid becoming dependent on technology developed elsewhere.

Technology expert Anna Collard says the country has strong universities, a sophisticated banking and financial technology sector, as well as local startups developing AI solutions.

However, she says AI sovereignty does not mean South Africa must build all its own infrastructure, but that it should have control over key areas such as data, skills and the technology built using existing AI models.

“We’re probably better prepared than many people assume, but we’re not ready to do it alone,” Collard said.

She believes a major gap is the lack of AI skills and literacy, not only among technical specialists but also business leaders and ordinary consumers. She warned that AI is also making it easier for criminals to carry out scams and fraud.

Collard pointed to the recently launched Cyber Helpline, which uses an AI chatbot and a team of 16 trained young people to assist victims of cybercrime, fraud, harassment and bullying.

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent visit to Silicon Valley, she says government should provide a progress report within 60 to 90 days, finalise the national AI policy and establish partnerships that support skills development.

“Ultimately, the technology should help the people,” she said.

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