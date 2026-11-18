Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has raised concerns about migrants being denied access to public healthcare facilities in South Africa, warning that discrimination is putting vulnerable patients at risk.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, the organisation highlighted reports of pregnant women, newborn babies and people living with chronic conditions, including HIV and diabetes, being turned away from healthcare facilities.

MSF Southern Africa Senior Advocacy Manager Candice Sehoma says legal protections guaranteeing access to healthcare are not translating into practice.

“Everyone who lives in South Africa is entitled to getting access to healthcare. However, we are not seeing that translating on the ground,” Sehoma said.

MSF Southern Africa Director of Advocacy and Analysis Claire Waterhouse said the organisation visited 15 healthcare facilities in August 2025 after receiving reports of patients being denied care. Its teams directly witnessed patients being turned away at more than half of those facilities.

Waterhouse said some healthcare workers and security guards were also involved in preventing patients from accessing services.

Sehoma warned that denying migrants healthcare could also put South Africans at risk, saying diseases do not distinguish between nationalities.

MSF is calling on government to condemn anti-migrant violence and ensure everyone can access healthcare without discrimination. The organisation also stressed the need for migrants leaving the country to receive adequate humanitarian support and continued access to chronic medication.

Photo: Doctors Without Borders (MSF)