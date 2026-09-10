South Africa and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Tourism Ties

South Africa and Saudi Arabia are looking to strengthen tourism ties, including increasing direct air connections between the two countries. Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille stated that discussions include commercial flights to Johannesburg, as well as pilgrimage-related services to Cape Town. Saudi Arabia is among 30 countries covered by South Africa’s electronic travel authorisation system, allowing travellers to apply for visas online, with applications processed in less than 24 hours.

De Lille said tourism exchanges between the two countries are growing, with further potential to expand the relationship.

“The exchange of tourism between the two countries is really growing. We need to build on our existing relationship because there’s potential to grow. We are going to work together. We’re going to market Saudi and South Africa with the various tour operators,” said de Lille.

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